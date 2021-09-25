Terry W. Engelhart passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 3, 1945 to Carl and Ollie Engelhart. He worked for 42 years in the technical field, servicing copiers and communication systems. He and his wife, Lorain, enjoyed the ocean, mountains, and visiting wineries. There was never a winery he did not like. Terry is survived by his stepdaughter, Anita Fountoulakis and her son, John Fountoulakis, both of Florida; and his sister Arden Robinson and her husband, Jack, of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorain; a brother, Dean Engelhart; and a stepson, Thomas Patterson. There will be no formal services; however, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

