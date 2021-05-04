Barbara Jean Engle, 80, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born January 25, 1941, to G.W. and Novie Engle. She was an Industrial Registered Nurse for Futorian Furniture in New Albany for over 30 years and Worklink at North Mississippi Medical Center for 6 years. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and flowers. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by one sister, Peggy (Travis) Hendrix; one sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Engle; one niece, Beckie (Donald) McKinney; eight nephews, Danny Engle, Kerry (Susie) Engle, Steve Hendrix, Greg Bullock, Tim (Beverly) Hendrix, David (Rachel) Bullock, Lee Waddle and Chris (Nikki) Bullock; and a host of great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Azslene (Lyonal) Waddle and Maylene (Hoover) Bullock; one brother, Cleat Engle; and one nephew, Phil Bullock. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
