Charles "Bud" Engle, 76, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at NMMC Hospice. He was born June 9, 1943 to the late Charlie C. Engle and the late Lela Mae Taylor Engle. He retired as a road manager for Itawamba County. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and was a member of Saucer Creek Hunting Club. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include his devoted wife, Judy Engle; daughters: Alisha (Loyd) Warren of Houlka and LeeAnna (Johnny) Jarnagin of Ramer, TN; grandchildren: Lauren, Brett, Chris, Leah, Hannah, Kennedy, Jordan,and Katelyn; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Junior) Hayes; special friend, Ricky Orear. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Ricky Orear, Brett Underwood, Chris Fairley, Jordan Jarnagin, Ronnie Smith, Jeff Senter, Ronnie Taylor Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
