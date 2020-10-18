HODGES, AL -- Evelyn Engle, 60, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her residence in Hodges. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Hodges, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 1-2 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

