William Englehardt, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Monroe County. Services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until time for service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.

