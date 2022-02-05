Mary "Ann" English,82, passed away on February 4, 2022. She was born September 25, 1939, to Edgar and Jewel Key. She graduated from Thrasher High School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Jumpertown. She enjoyed spending time with her family. A celebration of life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Cooper and Mike Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday. She is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Bobby) Jones, Janet (Rickey) Hannon, Rhonda (Steve) Mere; six grandchildren, Cristal Jones, Eric (Anna) Jones, Kayla (Jared) McGonagill, Amy (Carey) Martin, Evan Hannon & Destiny Mere, and eleven great-grandchildren, Chandler (Destiney) Starling, Kirsten (Tyler) Harold, Colton Starling, David Riley (Toviah) Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Hayden Martin, Pike Martin, Mae Ellis Jones, Harrison Jones, Amelia Jade McGonagill, & Autumn Rea McGonagill, and two great-great-grandchildren, Mason Starling and Nolan Harold. She is also survived by one brother, Ralph Key and three sisters, Janice Whitehorn, Jolene (Perk) Perry, and Pat (Terry) Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Ray" English; her parents Edgar & Jewell Key; two brothers, Max Key and William Lee Key; and four sisters, Helen Green, Lorene Lambert, Sheila Key and Shirley Barrett. Pallbearers are Eric Jones, Evan Hannon, Chandler Starling, Colton Starling, Carey Martin and Jared McGonagill.
