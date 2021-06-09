Dawn Delight Cantrell Enis, 61, departed this life for her eternal reward on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Waukegan, Ill. on October 28, 1959 to the late Billy Cantrell and Virginia Rae Dickson Cantrell, Dawn moved to Itawamba Co. in 1969 where she made her home until her death. She worked many years at Super Sagless Mfg. Company before becoming disabled. A lover of nature and all God's creation, Dawn loved to visit her Mom's country home where she would watch the deer, other animals, and celebrate the goodness of life. She enjoyed reading and playing card games, especially Yatzee. The family will celebrate Dawn's life in a private ceremony at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Dawn is survived by her mother, Virginia Cantrell of the Hopewell-Keyes area; her sister, Barbara Sisk and husband, Sam of Old Union; her brother, Larry Cantrell and wife, Donna of Crestview, Fla.; two grandchildren, Cassie Carter and Ashley Carter, and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. She was predeceased by her Dad, Billy; her daughter, Brenda Cantrell Carter; her sister, Carol Cantrell Timms; and a brother, Steve Cantrell. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

