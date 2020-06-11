James Alonzo "Jam-up" Enis, 81, passed away June 10, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. James was married to Jo Ann Patterson. They had one son, Tim. He was a grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 11. He worked for 30+ years as a heavy machine operator and retired from Hodges Construction. He had many friends that he cherished. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends at Mike's Pawn Shop in Tupelo. He had a passion for collecting and trading guns, knives, and tractors. He was a hard working, Christian man that always tried to take care of the people he loved. He is survived by his son, Timothy L. Enis(Tammy); grandchildren, Josh Enis(Paige), Savannah Pratt(Ben), Wesley Enis(Ashley), and Taylor Enis; great-grandchildren, Ledger, Liam, and Lyons Enis, Emma, Anna-Beth, and Noah Pratt, Weston, Dawson, Elijah, and Kolby Enis; sisters, Eva Jewel Neal(Larry Joe), Irlene Leslie(James), Mary Sue Kunkel(Donny), and Nita Faye Riddings(Jackie); and brothers, Kenneth Enis(Jolene), Jimmy Ray Enis(Donna), and Larry Gene Enis(Denise). He is preceded in death by his wife; parents, James Boyce Enis and Lavada Glover Enis; brother, Waddie Enis; and great granddaughter, Lizzie Jo Enis. Services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Toby Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Andy Hodges, John Hodges, Robert Harris, Jeff Simmons, Jason Smith, and James Sheffield. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 5-8PM and Saturday, June 13, 10AM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.