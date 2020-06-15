Jimmy Ray Enis, II, age 48, died unexpectedly at his residence in the Chesterville Community of Pontotoc County on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Osceola, Arkansas on December 12, 1971 to Janet Marie Easley Chunn and Jimmy Ray Enis. Jimmy moved to the Tupelo area in the early 1990s and worked in the home construction and renovation industry before becoming disabled. His hobbies included fishing, NASCAR, and watching all sports. Jimmy was an avid Arkansas Razorback and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was of the Baptist faith. Services honoring Jimmy's life will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Chunk Carr Cemetery adjacent to Old Chesterville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Tuesday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Jimmy is survived by his father, Jimmy Ray Enis (Donna) of Bassett, Ark., and his mother, Janet Easley Chunn (Jesse) of Hot Springs, Ark; his children, Sarah Huffman (Jeffrey Ramage) , Matthew Enis, Adam Enis, and Emily Enis, all of Vardaman, Lillyan Nguyen (Layton) and Brayden McMillen, all of Chesterville, and Mason McMillen (Carley) of Palmetto; two grandchildren, Kyler Nguyen of Chesterville, and Bailey McMillen of Palmetto. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melanie Mason Enis, on Dec. 22, 2016. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
