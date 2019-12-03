Lizzie Jo-Alice Enis, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at LeBonheur Children's Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Lizzie was born October 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, to Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis. Services will be at 3:30 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial will follow in Oak Forrest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Paige Stanford Enis and Joshua Enis; her brothers, Ledger Enis, Liam Enis and her twin brother, Lyons Enis; maternal grandparents, Mac and Sandra Stanford; paternal grandparents, Tim and Tammy Enis and Kail Funderburk; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Morrison; paternal great-grandparents, James Enis and Linda Funderburk. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jo Ann Patterson Enis, Clinton Morrison and T.J. Funderburk. Visitaiton will be from 1PM to 3:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
