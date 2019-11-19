Lola Avent Enis, 72, entered her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born September 8, 1947 to the late Bill and Leila Avent. Lola married Fred Enis, her loving and dedicated husband February 22, 1974. Lola was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School. She attended Blue Mountain College and was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University and the University of Mississippi with a Masters degree. Prior to her illness Lola taught at McNairy Central High School in Selmer, Tennessee, Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, Walnut High School in Walnut, and Blue Mountain High School in Blue Mountain. She was a consultant for Weight Watchers, a position she loved due to the joy she received by helping others. Lola was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Ripley. Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 21, 2019 in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Franklin officiating. Burial will be in Tippah Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 7:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. In addition to her husband Fred Enis, Lola leaves her son, Joshua A. Enis (Jessica), a grandson, Joshua Cash Enis and Jessica's three children, Kobe, Carley and Mason, her sister Sue Gossett (Jackie), her nephews, Jim Gossett (Renita), Stacy Gossett and Will Gossett (Angie), her great-nephews Ayden, Noah, Spencer and great- niece Illa, her brothers-in-law Jerry Enis (Jean), Andy Enis (Debbie), Bill Enis (Phyllis), nephews Bryan Enis (Ally), Jay Enis (Lisset), Ryan Enis (Meredith), Mark Enis (Amy), her niece Candace Enis, great-nephews Gunner and Griffin, great-nieces Raegan, Fisher and Sofia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
