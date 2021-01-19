Annemarie Nicole "Nikkie" Ennis, 24, died in an automobile accident, Saturday, January 16, 2021. Nikkie, the daughter of Daniel Lea Ennis and Melissa Miles, was born September 1, 1996 in Tupelo. After graduating from North Pontotoc High School, she worked for Jackson Furniture in Mantachie. Nikkie enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. She loved her children and being a mom. She will be remembered for her silly sense of humor. She leaves behind her parents, Melissa Miles (David Ray) of Fulton and Daniel Ennis (Katina) of Pontotoc; fiancé, Franklin Black of Pontotoc; son, Cooper Waver Hall; two step sons, Charlie Black and Jack Black; four sisters, Amanda Mabry, Emma Lea Ennis, Kristen Groner, and Hairley-Lyllanne Ray; brothers, Vince Ennis, Jacob Ennis, Hunter Miles, Jesse Ennis, Dan Hardin and Jesse Hardin; grandparents, Eugene and Rhonda Lea, Brad Miles, Janie Welch, and Joyce Guyton; and her best friend, Marley Andrews. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Chesterville Baptist Church. Services celebrating Nikkie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Chesterville Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Clark. Graveside services will follow in Chesterville Memoria Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Vince Ennis, Jacob Ennis, Hunter Miles, Jesse Ennis, Dan Hardin and Jesse Hardin. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
