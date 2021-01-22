Charles Robin Enochs, 62, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born October 17, 1958, in Memphis, TN to Lester and Juanita Enochs. He graduated from Fairley High School and earned his BS at Memphis State University. He was a member of West Main Church of Christ and he and Jennifer were involved with the youth program Lads to Leaders. He worked at the North MS Medical Center where he was a Cardiovascular Perfusionist for 20 years and most recently a scheduler for patient's logistics. He loved cars and attending the Blue Suede Cruise. He loved to travel and spending time with his wife and dog, Izzy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Joines Enochs of Tupelo; one sister, Barbara Willoughby (Gary) of Southaven; his in-laws, Rev. Ken and Sue Joines of Olive Branch; three nephews, Chris Willoughby (Jennifer), Chadwick Willoughby (Shannon) and Cody Willoughby (Lindsee); two cousins that were like sisters, Paula Zettergren and Judy Carroll; 4 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.