Sylvia Suttle Epperly, 85, died unexpected at her residence in Tupelo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 after a sudden illness. Born in Tupelo on October 6, l934 to the late John Gun Suttle and Ada Badger Suttle, Sylvia lived all her life in Tupelo. She was less than two years old when she miraculously survived the April 5, l936 Tupelo Tornado. She graduated from Tupelo High School and worked originally for Southern Bell Telephone Company. She later chose nursing as a career, attended Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) and obtained her associate degree in nursing. She worked for many years until retirement as a RN at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. Sylvia and her late husband, Howard, traveled the USA and abroad extensively, but one of their favorite destinations was Branson, Missouri. She was a "pink" lady, loved her "bling" jewelry, reading and collecting books, was a large patron of the Lee County Library and an animal lover, especially her cats. Independent and opinionated, Sylvia greatly enjoyed lively conversation and attending Calvary Baptist Church for spiritual fulfillment. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Chris DeGeorge, her pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Suttle family plot at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Sunday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Sylvia leaves behind the family she received when she married Howard 30 years ago, his daughter, Jennie Epperly Cleveland of Fulton, and son, Mark H. Epperly of Rockwood, TN; her grands, Daniel (Morgan) Epperly, Sarah (Adam) Brown, Brandon (Candace) Epperly, Rebecca Cleveland, Elisabeth Cleveland, and Rachel Cleveland; her great-grands, Logan, Stella, Nolan, Everleigh, and Brylan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard, who died Jan. 16, 2018; and her sister, Alice Suttle. Memorials may be made to the Lee County Library, 219 Madison St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, PO Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 3 PM Sunday and for 90 days thereafter. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
