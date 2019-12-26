George Holland (Joe) Epting went to his home in heaven on December 24,2019. He was born in Prentiss County on January 8,1932 to Hugh and Clarice Epting. He graduated from Jericho High School, Clark College in Newton and attended Blue Mountain College. He was married to Christine Hill on August 25,1963. He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. Bro. Joe pastored Southern Baptist Churches for over fifty-two years. He served Unity, Pine Grove and Tiplersville in Tippah County, First Baptist Church in Collinwood, TN, Calvary in Corinth, MS, First Baptist Church in Potts Camp, Calvary in Osceola, AR, Furrs in Pontotoc County and Cornersville in Marshall County. He served as interim pastor at Center and Martin in Union County and Springdale in Tippah County. Bro. Joe served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. There will be a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Ricky Young officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Charlie Hall's Sunday School class. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; his precious daughter, Deborah Hudspeth; two grandsons, Connor Holland Hudspeth and Joel Austin Hudspeth, whom he loved with all his heart; one sister, Dorothy Murdock and one sister-in-law, Ann Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, a son-in-law, Alan Hudspeth; two brothers-in-law, William Hill and Thomas Murdock. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in New Albany from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27,2019 and on Saturday from 1-2p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideons International or the building fund at First Baptist Church in New Albany. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
