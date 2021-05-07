Luther Brooks Epting, Sr. died on May 6, 2021 at home in West Point, with his family by his side. Luther was born on January 18, 1942 in New Albany, MS to Brooks and Avis Epting (deceased). Luther was a graduate of ltawamba Junior College and Mississippi College where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He later obtained his Master's Degree and Doctorate of Education from Mississippi State University. Luther retired from Mississippi State University after 37 years as the Director of the Cooperative Education Program and Career Center. His biggest pleasure was spending time with his 8 grandchildren. He loved watching Mississippi State sports as well as relaxing and enjoying his house on Smith Lake. Luther is survived by his wife, Jamie Brewer Epting, his children Michelle Armstrong (Eddie), Susan Wilbanks (Richard) and Brooks Epting (Kelly); and his grandchildren Jordan and Brooks Armstrong, Richie and Lee Wilbanks, Bradon, Colby, Marley and Addison Epting. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Epting King of Cullman, AL. Calvert Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers are Jordan Armstrong, Richie Wilbanks, Lee Wilbanks, Bradon Epting, Colby Epting and Graham Gaines. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Berry, Stephen Berry, James Hawkins, Steve Montgomery, Mike Mathews, Sam Sovilla, Bill Taylor, Roy Gregg, Tom Akins, Dick Able, and Jim Antonick. Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 am and the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am in the Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Mission 2494 East Church Hill Road West Point, MS 39773
