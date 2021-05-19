Ross Arvin Epting, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.

