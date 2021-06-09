Ross Epting, 91, passed away May 19, 2021 at the Avonlea assisted living. Arvin was born January 12, 1930 in the Jericho Community of Union County to Samuel Ross Epting and Trudy White Epting. After high school and proudly serving in the U.S. Army Air Force in Japan during the Korean War, he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting. He then used his higher education as an accountant for many federal government agencies. Ross and his wife, Libby, lived their lives in the service of others. Together they were faithful members of Tupelo's First United Methodist Church where they were active as volunteers for the Shepherd's Center. They also participated in Meals on Wheels and Ross often drove elderly residents to their various appointments. Arvin was generous with his time as well as offering financial support to many charities. Ross leaves behind his son, Alan Epting and his wife Margie of Belden; three grandsons, Blake Ellison and his wife Audrey of Pheba, Adam Epting and his wife Amy of Manhattan, Kansas, and Nic Epting of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his sister, Betty Jo Gullett and her husband Eugene of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Libby Epting; a son, Rodney Epting; and a brother, Mike Epting. Visitation for Ross and Libby will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, June 12, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services honoring both Ross and Libby will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
