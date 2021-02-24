Richard "Dick" Lynn Erickson, 68, left his earthly home on February 21, 2021. Born March 8, 1952 to Leslie and Alida Erickson in Preston, MN. He became affectionately known as Dick by his close friends and family. Dick's elementary days were at the Highland Country School in Highland, MN. He moved away from home and worked for a local farmer at the age of 12, and attended high school in Lanesboro, MN. When Dick turned 17, he enlisted in the Navy. While serving on the USS Newport News, he fought in the Vietnam War. Those experiences imprinted heavily on his heart, mind, and life. After returning from war, Dick started his 38 plus year police career, beginning in Virginia Beach, VA. He then worked as a deputy sheriff in Filmore County, MN. He attended the Rio Hondo Police Academy in Whittier, CA, then moved to Tupelo, MS, where he joined the police force, and worked as an undercover narcotics officer. From there he became a K-9 officer and was given a well-trained German Shepherd named Akky. Dick loved this dog and, on several occasions, Akky saved his life while on man-hunts across the 4-state area. After this, Dick headed up the Tupelo Drug Task Force which grew to include 25 officers. Dick ended his police career as the chief of police in Mantachie, MS. Dick also served in the Army and MS National Guard for 8 years where he obtained his combat medic license and ended his career with the rank of E6. Over his lifetime he worked as a ranch hand in Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Dick was a true cowboy. He roped, branded, and treated cattle well into his 60's, but his true passion was his farrier work. The last of Dick's working years were spent hauling livestock and freight in his semi-tractor. During these hauls he would call when he heard a song he believed was written just for you and wanted you to look it up and listen. He loved his family and was always generous with praise, gratitude, and advice. His "good-byes" were the same every time you talked with him. "I love you, miss you, think about you, be safe, and tell everyone hi from me, we'll talk again soon". Dick attended the Hayseed Cowboy Church, where his faith became stronger, bolder, and wanted others to know Jesus as their savior as well. There is no better legacy one can have than that. As a son, brother, father, grandpa, and friend, we will miss your larger-than-life personality, amazing bravery, and tender heart. Till we meet again. He is preceded in death by his father; Leslie Erickson and brother, Loren Erickson. Survivors include his mother, Alida Erickson; brother, Larry Erickson, sister Mary Brown (Stuart); nine children, Stacy Davis, Gerrie Erickson, Chayla Erickson, Brenda Kolek (Tary), Tonya Stegall (Tim), Kato Erickson (Sara), Gracey Erickson, Eli Erickson, Levi Erickson; thirteen grandchildren, Taylor Erickson, Sonnie Anderson, Drew Fratzke, Brady Fratzke, Emma Fratzke, Alisha Dewolf, Amiah Dewolf, Cameron Lavigne, Joshua Stegall, Emily Stegall, Shely Baxter, Dakota Erickson, Kylee Baxter, Alysa Funderburk; and two great-grandchildren, Amiah Erickson and Jaiuanna Parks. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2, 6 - 8 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS. Services will be Wednesday, March 3, 10 a.m. at Hayseed Cowboy Church, Thaxton, MS. Private burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery. Family requests masks be worn. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
