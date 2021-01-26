Clyde L. Erwin, 91, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Veterans' Care Center in Oxford. He was a retired educator, avid fiddle player and a cattle farmer. Clyde was a member of the Church of Christ. Graveside services will be held at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Clyde Mize officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by (2) daughters, Barbara Mathews of Olive Branch and Cynthia James (Harry Lee) of Canton; grandchildren, Elizabeth McMullen (Daniel) of Brandon and Lauren James of Canton; great-grandchild, James Wilder McMullen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellie Hugh Erwin and Elodie Love Erwin; eight brothers and sisters; his wife, Violet Conway Erwin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 - 2:00 p. m. Pallbearers will be Steve Milam, Joe Milam, Allen Erwin, Daniel McMullen, and Harry Lee James.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
