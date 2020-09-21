After an earthly pilgrimage of 100 years and 2 months to the date, Glema Dell Nichols Erwin, better known to most as "Mama Getter Dell," realized the promises of her faith and met her Creator on Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020. She was able to stay on the land she was born on until moving to Sanctuary Hospice House 4 days before her death. The daughter of the late Will Nichols and Cora Turman Nichols, she was born July 19, 1920 in the Evergreen Community. She was the widow of Guy Erwin of Saltillo. Glema retired from Reed Manufacturing, the only job she ever had outside the home and farm after 45 years serving as payroll clerk. Born deeply in the United Methodist faith, she was a longtime member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, a place she dearly loved. Glema lived a strict and disciplined life raising three children as a single mother. She managed to send all three of her "babies" to college on her meager income. Out of necessity and in the old school way of living, she hand-made their clothes, never neglecting any of their needs and providing many of their wants. A beloved, gentle soul, she was a loving, caring, dignified woman and a beautiful lady. She was a master cook, enjoyed reading, doing word books especially in the last years of being homebound. Glema will be missed by family and friends who express Thanksgiving for her watch care and sterling example over her 100 years!! A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Jimmy Criddle and Rev. Dr. John Armistead officiating. A private family burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wed. only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Wed. and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mama Getter Dell leaves behind her daughter, Brenda Daugherty and husband, Dick of Evergreen; her grandchildren, Raden Adams of Evergreen, Ricky Mills of Brandon, MS, and Andy Mills of Pendleton, NY; her great-grandchildren, Cole Jaggers (Jenny) of Nashville, and Britni Jaggers of Nashville; special nieces, Cindy Hauss Rivas (Frank), and Ceil Crass (David) all of Forth Worth, TX; a great-great-granddaughter, Sophie Mai Jaggers of Nashville; special friends and neighbors, Jean Schumpert and Geraldine Kimble of Evergreen; step-sons, Billie Erwin and Allen Erwin, both of Saltillo, and her caregiver for the last 10 years, Tina Kent, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Guy, her children, Dixon Mills and Gloria Mills, her brothers, Billy and Frank Nichols, and sisters, Macy Boozer and Fannie Mae Hauss, and a special granddaughter, Anita Adams Jaggers. Pallbearers will be Mike Duckworth, Billy Erwin, Allen Erwin, and Barry Jaggers. Memorials may be made to Evergreen United Methodist Church, C/O Randy West, 1090 West Evans Mill Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
