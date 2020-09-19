CAROLINA COMMUNITY -- Glema Dell Erwin, 100, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from Noon to Service Time at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.

