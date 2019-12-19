TUPELO - Sharon Lea Eskew died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 63. Born on Feb. 11, 1956 in Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of Henry Nelson Vanderlip and Juanita Venderlip. She graduated from the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville, KY. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church as well as a member of the National Federation of the Blind of MS and active in its Tupelo Chapter. She worked for more than 30 years at LC Industries as a packager. She enjoyed being at home and watching television. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Eskew of Saltillo; her daughter, Cindi Eskew Matthews (David) of Tupelo; two brothers, Michael Vanderlip (Sherry) of Oxford, and Kevin Vanderlip (Marlene) of Winona; grandchildren Alayna Matthews and a baby girl on the way, Isabetta Matthews; as well as a host of other dear relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Sheila Vanderlip and Patricia Payne. A celebration of life service will be held at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors at 12 PM on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with Bro. Mike Vanderlip officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time only on Saturday. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The service may be viewed live and for 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
