TUPELO -- Sharon Eskew, 63, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time only. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.