Robert "Bobby" Estes, 58, passed away on Tuesday, September 06, 2022 at his residence. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing pool, hot rod cars, playing cards and listening to rock music. He was a delivery driver for MS Murphy Pizza and he was a machinist before he became disabled. Funeral services will be held at Ozark Methodist Church on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike Evans and Sis. Kathy Brackett officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery and Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his father, Ted Douglas Estes of Ozark; daughters, Jessica Estes of Ozark, April Anderson Spurlock (Tim) of Illinois, Nicole Self (Jake) of Amory and Sarah Rose; son, Kyle Anderson (Calina) of Michigan;(10) grandchildren; sisters, Anita Estes and Sherry Estes both of Wisconsin; uncle, Tom Estes and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherill Ann Estes and his son-in-law, Tim Ellis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday, September 09, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
