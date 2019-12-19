Ernestine Estes

Ernestine Estes, 81, passed away December 16, 2019 in Blue Mountain, MS at the home of her son. She was born April 5, 1938 in Ecru, MS to Walter Wilson and Romie Edwards. Mrs. Estes was a member of St. Mary UM Church and previously had been employed at Denton Mills. She was married to Clyde Estes, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Estes is survived by her son; Michael Estes (Josephine) of Blue Mountain, MS, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, one sister; Ruth Coleman of Racine, WI, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 4-6 p.m., Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service, Saturday, December 21, 12:00 Noon, St. Mary UM Church, New Albany, MS. Interment at New Albany City Cemetery. For online information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.

