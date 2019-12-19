Ernestine Estes, 81, passed away December 16, 2019 in Blue Mountain, MS at the home of her son. She was born April 5, 1938 in Ecru, MS to Walter Wilson and Romie Edwards. Mrs. Estes was a member of St. Mary UM Church and previously had been employed at Denton Mills. She was married to Clyde Estes, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Estes is survived by her son; Michael Estes (Josephine) of Blue Mountain, MS, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, one sister; Ruth Coleman of Racine, WI, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 4-6 p.m., Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service, Saturday, December 21, 12:00 Noon, St. Mary UM Church, New Albany, MS. Interment at New Albany City Cemetery. For online information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.