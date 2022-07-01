William Cecil "Billy" Estes, Jr. lived a challenging but fulfilling life of 60 years. In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022, Billy peacefully slipped away to met his Creator and rejoin his Mom and Dad for eternity from NMMC in Tupelo. He was born May 29, 1962 in Tupelo to William C Estes, Sr. and Mary Riley Estes, Billy. At 18 months and perfectly healthy, Billy suffered from an excessively high temperature which led to a life of learning challenges and motor function disabilities. He faced this with courage and discernment and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He especially enjoyed riding with his Dad until his death. Billy had a great sense of humor and much energy. He enjoyed being with his family and always remembered their names. Just two years ago as his health began to decline, he got his first cell phone which he learned to use and listen to all genres of music. This brought him much happiness. He never lost his zeal and zest for life and living. Billy was raised in Verona and attended Special education programs in Verona, at Plantersville and in Tupelo. He lived several years in various facilities run by the State Department of Mental Health and enjoyed every one of them. The family especially thanks the caregivers at Twin Oaks Group Home in Booneville and the care team at the Gregory Green House where he resided the last two years until his death. He was a member of the Verona United Methodist Church. Billy fought the good fight and now has won the victory!! A service celebrating his life will be held tomorrow at 2 PM Sunday, July 3, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Estes officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be archived thereafter. Billy is survived by his beloved sister, Judy Estes Stewart of Nettleton; 2 nephews who adored him, Kevin Stewart (Hannah) of Guntown and Joey Stewart (Alisha) of Saltillo and their children, Lexi Reese, Kason , Peyton, Tyler and Anna Kate Stewart; his aunts and uncles, Flois Conn, Naomi Riley, Jean Riley, Betty Estes and Cheryl and Wade Holley and their families. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Riley Estes and several aunts and uncles. Memorials may be made to the Sunday Fund at United Methodist Senior Services, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.