Lawrence Clifford Estes, Sr., 99, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1922, to the late John K. and Annie Laurie Harris Estes in Plantersville. He married the love of his life, Mary Alice Whitehead, on May 16,1948. They spent the next 73 years together raising their family, traveling, gardening, and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lawrence served in the U S Army's 79th division in World War II from 1942 to 1945, including a tour in Europe. After returning home, he worked for his uncle at Glenn Harris Hardware which was located near the site of the present Bancorp South Center in Tupelo. He began his career with Sears in 1954 and worked in Tupelo, Greenville and Memphis before retiring in 1981. For many years in retirement, he enjoyed gardening, manicuring his lawn and growing bountiful tomatoes to share with friends and family. He also much enjoyed cooking breakfast and many fried chicken and oyster dinners for his family. He was an active, long-time member at First Baptist Church of Plantersville, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher until his health failed. He loved his church and church family and was the oldest member of the congregation. Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Estes; his children, Lawrence Estes, Jr. (Terry), Susan Howington (Stacy); sister, Joanne Bouchillon; grandchildren, Dr Reed Estes (Lauren), Chris Estes (Carrie), Alex Howington, Bailey Howington; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lawson, Collier and Greer Estes and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, David Estes (Mavis), Harris Estes (Fay) and T K Estes (Bettye Sue). A Service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday November 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint, his pastor, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only. Burial will follow in the Plantersville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Pallbearers will be Dr. Reed Estes, Chris Estes, Alex Howington, Stacy Howington, Lawson Estes, Jamey Bouchillon, Dave Estes, Steve Estes, Thomas Craft, Joe Hillhouse and Bucky Mason. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, P O Box 487, Plantersville MS 38862. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The family respectfully request you to wear mask to the visitation and funeral service.
