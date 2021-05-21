Robert Glen Estes, 55, passed away Monday May 17, 2021 at Miramar Beach in Walton County, Florida. Robert was born on July 17, 1965 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Robert Leon (R.L.) and Flora Ann Estes. He was raised in Tupelo, Mississippi through his young adulthood. Since then, Robert lived in numerous places with his employment to finally settle in Gulf Shores, Alabama where he was self-employed. Robert enjoyed playing football at Tupelo High School and riding dirt bikes when he was young. He was involved in the family business early in life. He helped his dad with his typewriter business, R.L. Estes Typewriter Co. that evolved into Estes Business Equipment. He, his father, and brother run this business for many years. He then went on to work for Data Cash Register in Memphis, Tennessee and Capital Business Equipment in Montgomery, Alabama. Robert was later employed by Micros in Tampa, Florida where he covered the Southeast region installing and servicing point of sale systems. He eventually established Estes Business Systems where he sold, installed, and maintained point of sale systems for the restaurant, bar, and night club industry. Robert was an avid Ole Miss football fan and loved going to concerts. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger. Robert loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed the annual family deep sea fishing and canoeing trips. Everyone that knew Robert was entertained by his wit and humor. The world is less funny place without him in it. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 PM today (Sunday May 23, 2021) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private burial in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time today only. Service will be officiated by Bro. Jerry Estes and Bro. Toby Mears. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3:30 PM today at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by Jama Baker of Gulf Shores, Alabama. His two children, Heather Estes Timmons (Blake) of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Bradley Glen Estes (Kim) of Mantachie, Mississippi. His brothers David Estes (Maureen) of Pensacola, Florida and Jim Davis, Jr. of Hamilton, Alabama. Four grandchildren; Karley Brooke Estes, Marrianna Raven Timmons, Hayden Bradley Estes, and Noal Robert Timmons. A niece, Anastasia Estes Buchanan of Pensacola, Florida. Two nephews, Che Michael Estes of Caledonia, Mississippi and Christian David Estes of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Robert had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. and Ann Estes. Pallbearers will be Radford Cox, Scotty Joe Ethridge, Frankie Nance, Jim Rice, Danny Baker, Jeff Estes, Dennis Hood, and Dan Dunnam.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.