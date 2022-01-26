Sherill Ann Bryant Estes, 80, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home. She was a nurse's aide at Washington Manor, had worked at Gander Mt. and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of Ozark Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. at the Ozark Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Bracett and Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ted Estes of Marietta; (2) daughters, Anita Estes and Sherry Estes both of Kenosha, Wisconsin; son, Robert Estes of Marietta; sister, Carolyn Schmitz (Eddie) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; (14) grandchildren; (17) great-grandchildren and (6) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Laverne Haygood Bryant; brother, James Bryant. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
