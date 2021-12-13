Joe Estes passed away December 12, 2021 at Baptist East Hospital at the age of 66. He was born April 15, 1955 to Robert B. Estes, Sr. and Thelma Simmons Estes. He was retired from being a Used Car Wholesaler since 1983 and attended the First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be Little Hope Cemetery. Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Don Wilson will be officiating. Joe is survived by his wife: Kim Jamison Estes of Ripley, MS; one son: Little Joe Estes of Ripley, MS; one daughter Randa Bennett (Kevin) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Bobby Estes (Vicky) of Cross City, FL; one sister: Kitty Meadows (Ed) of Andalusia, Alabama; grandchildren: Ben Holcomb (Macy) of Ripley, MS, Briley Holcomb, Avonlea Estes, Andy Estes, Kye Bennett all of Ripley, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Marshall Estes; two sisters: Carole Pegram, Kay Gravette. Pallbearers will be: Freddie B. Fortier, Ben Holcomb, Kevin Bennett, Joe Estes, Andy Estes, Robert Estes. Honoarary Pallbearers will be: Joe Morton, Mark Stubbs, Jim Stubbs, Mike Stubbs, Steve Stubbs, Roscoe Storey, Petie Rutherford. Memorials can be given to the Cerebral Palsy National Association and to National Association of Stroke Research. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
