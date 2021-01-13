Willie Curtis Eubanks, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Diversicare in Tupelo Graveside. Services will be on Sunday January 17, 2021 2:00p.m. at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka . Visitation will be on Sunday January 17, 2021 12:00 - 1:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements .

