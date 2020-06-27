Alma Irene Dye Evans, 92, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Mississippi Care Center in Corinth, MS. She was born in Pontotoc, MS, on August 29, 1927 to Melvin B. Biffle and Della Sanford. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers. Most importantly, she loved to cook and spend time with her family. Visitation for Alma will be held at Jones Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in Booneville, MS, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Pastor Ryan Smith and Laron Dye will be officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her three sons; Laron L. Dye (Kathy); Gary L. Dye (Barbara) both of Booneville and Billy Neal Dye of Brownsville, TN.; a sister, JoAnn (Biffle) Besser of Memphis, TN. Alma is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchilren. She was preceded in death her first husband and father of her children, George W. Dye; her second husband, Edell Evans; a son, Harold Wayne Dye; daughter, Claudia Jean Dye Strong; and two brothers, J. Marlin Biffle and Morris Biffle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Gideons International and The ALS Association.
