Barbara Lynn May Evans, 65, resident of Potts Camp, passed away peacefully, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Born March 14, 1956 to the late Diesel and Ollie Burks May, Mrs. Evans was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Evans will be remembered for her faith, her love of family, Christmas and her beloved pets, "Baby Girl" and "Knobby Cat". She was very much a "people person" who enjoyed conversations, being outside and red roses. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, William Albert Evans of Potts Camp, two daughters, Shelly Martin (William) and Cynthia Thomas (Michael), both of Potts Camp, a son, Paul Evans (Stephanie) of Monroe, LA. two sisters, Gail James and Alice Hebert, both of Poplarville, MS and 9 grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Benny May and Jerry May. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Evans family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
