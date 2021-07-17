Bettye Evans, 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.

