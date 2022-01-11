Big Bad Bob...signing off. On January 10, 2022, Robert Everett Evans Jr, age 81 took a detour from a planned vacation to his beloved southern escape of Key West to a more heavenly northern destination. Let's hope the stone crab and gin and tonics are abundant. Bob was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1940 and according to his tales of personal achievement, accomplished many feats. He worked side by side with Jack Crystal at WELO Radio Station, supplied the Tupelo football team with the most perfectly chilled water during time outs and could handle a tire tool with Elvis as good as the next guy. During the Battle of Oxford, MS, the Tupelo National Guard unit's most skilled potato peeler was called to active duty. If you had a chance to talk to Bob about this, you were engulfed in tales of escorting James Meredith to class, scary moments when they gave him live ammunition when he didn't know how to load the rifle and cold shower trucks. Although he complained about roughing it in the hills, he could sit and talk with you for hours about his claim to fame. Back in Tupelo, Bob held the position of maintenance supervisor at the local radio station (the title he gave himself instead of "janitor") until he left for college. After a short stint at the University of Southern Mississippi, he received a free ride to Winona from his father who found out he had been present at Pat O'Briens in New Orleans more than he had been in the classroom. He was put to work at his father's radio station (WONA) as the understudy of the infamous Bob Chisolm. This was the beginning of a career as a natural salesman, political campaign guru and proclaimed professional dart thrower. In 1978, Bob became the proud owner of his own radio station and spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to B100 and the community that it served. Grenada became his home where he raised his four children, Rett Evans (Deloris), Waring Evans, Marah Evans Bennett (Kent) and Mason Evans. They were taught from birth to appreciate the business and the people who supported it. This will surely be instilled in his grandchildren also, Grace Evans, Braxton Bennett, Audie Evans and Hayes Bennett. If you asked Bob for his secret to long life and good looks, he would always say, "clean living, good food and great scotch." Keeping with his theme of life and value of true friendship, his wife Tammy Loden Evans and the family will honor him with a gathering at their home, in the Glenbrook Subdivision at 36 Rayanna Court, on Friday, January 14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a message from Reverend Kevin Jackson at 4:30 p.m. Condolences will be felt by shared stories of love and humor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
