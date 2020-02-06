TUPELO -- James E. Evans, 84, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Palmetto C.M.E. Church Tupelo, MS . Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 2-5P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Verona, MS.

