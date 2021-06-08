James Clanis Evans, 95, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home. He was born September 17, 1925, to Willie and Jenny Mae Evans. He was a member of Deliverance House of Prayer. He worked as a Fireman for Frisco Railroad, and also worked for Crown Stove and Alabama Power Company. He enjoyed watching western movies, collecting coins and clocks, loved going to church, and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with son-in-law, Danny Huggins officiating. Burial will be in Kemp's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by one daughter, Bonnie (Danny) Huggins and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Mae Evans in 2009; his parents; three brothers, Floyd "Monk" Evans, Elmer Evans and Trannie Evans; and three sisters, Vera Brown, Margret McGarth and Vivian Srickland. Pallbearers are Tyler Franks, Bobby Huggins, Daniel Huggins, Brad Brock, Whitten Hall, Shawn Humbers, Brandon Huggins and Slater Huggins. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

