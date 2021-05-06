Jaquavious Evans, 23, passed away Monday, May 03, 2021, at his home residence in Maben, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Antioch Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11:30 AM - 12:00 Noon at Antioch Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Antioch Church Cemetery.

