Wisconsin- Junior Decola Evans, 74, formerly of Houston, MS passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Mr. Evans was born July 15, 1946 in Houston to the late Decola Evans Sr. and Odelia Buchanan Evans. He was a retired supervisor in the furniture industry. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Van Vleet. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Evans is survived by his sons, Antonio Evans and Lucky Evans, both of Tupelo, MS; his daughters, Jaclyn Evans of Madison, WI; Knekia Griffin of Dallas, TX; Alisha Dumas of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren, Cashmere Evans, Jazmyn Whitlock, Clyntavion Bursey, Ramone Gosha and Aniyah Gosha; two sisters, Dorothy Evans of Chicago, IL and Judy Richardson of Beloit, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Tamara Lee Lindblom Evans. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

