Wisconsin- Junior Decola Evans, 74, formerly of Houston, MS passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Mr. Evans was born July 15, 1946 in Houston to the late Decola Evans Sr. and Odelia Buchanan Evans. He was a retired supervisor in the furniture industry. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Van Vleet. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Evans is survived by his sons, Antonio Evans and Lucky Evans, both of Tupelo, MS; his daughters, Jaclyn Evans of Madison, WI; Knekia Griffin of Dallas, TX; Alisha Dumas of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren, Cashmere Evans, Jazmyn Whitlock, Clyntavion Bursey, Ramone Gosha and Aniyah Gosha; two sisters, Dorothy Evans of Chicago, IL and Judy Richardson of Beloit, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Tamara Lee Lindblom Evans. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.