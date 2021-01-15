Leon Evans, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany Graveside. Services will be on Saturday January 23, 2021 2:00 at Palestine Church Cemetery in Michigan City. Visitation will be on Friday January 22, 2021 1:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

