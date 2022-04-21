Lera Evans, age 92, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born December 23, 1929 to Albert and Mary Doyle Warren Pannell. Lera worked for many years at West Town Restaurant and she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Lera enjoyed gardening, and maintaining her yard. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating; burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Julia Turner and Kay Hendrix (David), both of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Steve Evans (Becky) Poplarville, MO and Ray Evans (Linda) of Washington, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a grandson. Pallbearers will be Chris Wages, Evan Kemp, Zack Wages, Jimmy Pennington, David Hendrix and Daniel Hendrix. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
