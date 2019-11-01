GRENADA, MS -- Mary Ruth Evans, 94, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2019, at Brother's Home in Merouge LA.. Services will be on Sunday at 2:30 pm at Grenada First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1:30 until 2:30 Sunday at Grenada First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.