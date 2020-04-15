Harvey Lee Evans, 63, was born April 4, 1957 to the late Joe and Ruth Evans. He was called home to be with God on April 7, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He attended Blue Mountain High School and later moved to Detriot, MI. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1982 and was honorably discharged in 1988. He was employed at Piper Impact for 15 years. He was the pastor of Beulah Land Baptist Church in Blue Mountain, MS for 6 years. He also was an associate pastor of Bethehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS. He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Gwendolyn Evans of 36 years; two sons, Kylenicholas Evans and Sankeyo (Katherine) Gibbs; two daughters; Shanekia and LaDale Gibbs; four brothers, Charles (Mattie) Knox, Joe Ed (Phyllis) Evans, Larry Evans, and Robert (Jazz) Evans, three sisters, Drucilla Hardy, Ruth Evans, and Pearlie(James)Cameron, 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome. com.
