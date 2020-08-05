Legendary Tupelo pharmacist, civic and church leader and socialite, Thomas Irvin Evans, 73, met his Creator at 4:35 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. A full obituary will be on the Holland Funeral Directors web site (www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com) and in Friday's Journal A Sunset celebration of his life will be held at 7 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Sanctuary at the Sadie J Farm, 2. 4 miles south of Plantersville on Hwy 6 (Steve Holland Family Farm). Other arrangements will be announced as soon as arranged. May God rest his wonderful soul!!
