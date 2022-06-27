Shirley Horton Everette, 84, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Tupelo, and devoted member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Shirley worked for North Mississippi Medical Center, where she retired after 35 years of service. Shirley, passionate about gardening, could often be found tending to her yard and planting flowers. She loved frogs, shopping, and especially loved baking. Shirley is survived by her children, Anthony Everette and his wife, Marcy, Cathy R. Davis, and Christy C. Miller and her husband, Steve; six grandchildren, Brandi Clemons, Nichole Irmer (Brian), Leslie Chrestman (Jeffrey), Nick Everette, Katy Faus, and Sidney Miller (fiancée, Kameron Johnson); eight great-grandchildren, Jay Clemons (Mia Hendricks), Emilee Clemons, Shannon Clemons, Presley Irmer, Everette Irmer, Jocelyn Chrestman, Alden Faus, and Daphne Chrestman; and one great-great-grandson, Jackson Clemons. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Horton, Sr. and Gladys Horton; and one brother, Donald Horton, Jr. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Graveside services will follow at Beech Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sidney Miller, Jeffrey Chrestman, and Nick Everette. Honorary pallbearers will Steve Miller and Anthony Everette. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's honor to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803 and Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
