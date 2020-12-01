Arthur Everson, Jr., 80, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pool's Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Pool's Memorial Garden. Burial will follow at Pool's Memorial Garden.

