CALHOUN CITY -- Eddie Lee Ewing, 72, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Baptist Memorial in Oxford. Services will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Dentontown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.

