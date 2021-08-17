Emzell Ewing, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his home. He was born May 4, 1937 to the late Jessie Allen Ewing and the late Earlessie Pearson Ewing in Itawamba County. He was member, Sunday School teacher, song leader and Deacon at Walker Baptist Church. Emzell enjoyed going to church, working and spending time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to going out to eat at Reeves Steak House with his friends on Thursday nights. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday August 19, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church with Bro. Clay Weaver, and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday August 18 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue at Walker Baptist Church from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 19. The family request face mask and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Ewing, son; Benjie (Sheryl) Ewing of Golden, daughter; Karen Nichols of Golden, grandsons; Shaun Nichols of Golden, and Shane (Lauren) Nichols of Red Bay, AL, great grandson; Cason Reed Nichols, great granddaughter; Darby Mae Nichols, 2 brothers; Rickey (Kaye) Ewing of Golden, and Kenney (Mildred) Ewing of Golden, 3 sisters; Kathleen (DeeLane) Earnest of Golden, Louise Melson of Golden, Ellen (Jerry) Pruitt of Golden, and special caregiver, Debbie Wilemon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Allen and Earlessie Ewing, 2 infant sons; Vickery Ewing, and Baron Emzell Ewing, infant brother; Ezell Ewing, brother; George Ewing, sister; Mary Nell Brown, and son in law, Mark Nichols. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
