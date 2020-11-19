James Tillman "Jimmy" Ewing, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born on November 13, 1956 in Tupelo to James Tillman "Jim" Ewing, Sr. and Jane Bishop Ewing. He grew up in the Carr Acres Subdivision, where he developed his love for motorcycles. He spent his summers at Pickwick Lake, where he learned to water-ski. His skills progressed rapidly and soon he was known as "the Barefoot Kid" for his ability to ski without skis. A love story for the record books began on May 29, 1976, when Jimmy married his sweetheart Becky Meador Ewing. They made their home in Tupelo, where they raised their two children. Jimmy passed along his love for skiing and riding motorcycles to his children, and they spent many years enjoying these activities together. As the children grew older, and Jimmy's daughter Claire graduated from college, Jimmy and Becky discovered their love for travel. Whether driving their RV or riding on a motorcycle, Jimmy and Becky visited over 40 states through the course of their travels. He spent his later working years as part owner of Ewing Construction, a company he and his son Jamie built together. Jimmy's first-born grandson, Tillman, carries on the family name. Tillman was a great source of joy to Jimmy in his final years, and the two had a bond that is too special to describe with words. He is survived by his wife Becky Ewing; son Jamie Ewing and wife, Missy of Tupelo; daughter, Claire Ewing Smith and husband, Nathan of Jackson; two grandchildren, Tillman and Caroline Claire; sister, Lynn Moore of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; brother Cary Ewing of Tupelo; mother-in-law, Anne Jones; step-mother, Lee Ewing of Tupelo, to whom he was very close to; and aunt and uncle, Peggy and Lester Crump of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Charles Meador. Visitation will be 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private family memorial service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo with Rob Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801, a place that was near and dear to Jimmy and his family's hearts. The caring employees of the Regional Rehabilitation Center embraced Jimmy during his illness, and his family will be forever grateful for the care they provided. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
